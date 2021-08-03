23-year-old facing several charges following police pursuit in Genesee County

A 23-year-old man is facing numerous charges following a police pursuit Monday in Genesee County.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit started on Route 33 in Stafford, when a deputy tried to pull over a driver for speeding. The pursuit then continued through the town and City of Batavia, and eventually came to an end on Route 98 in Elba after the stinger spike system was deployed.

Deputies say the driver, identified as James Lepore, "recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death by unlawfully fleeing a deputy in a motor vehicle." It's alleged that during the pursuit Lepore drove into the opposite lane of traffic exceeding 90 to 100 mph, causing other drivers to swerve out of the way.

It's also alleged that Lepore was in possession of a controlled substance and an unregistered firearm.

Lepore was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, as well as 21 other traffic offenses. Lepore was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned in Town of Batavia Court.