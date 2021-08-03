Cancel
Leicester player reviews – Get Carter’s 20/21: Ayoze in or out?

By Damon Carter
Cover picture for the articleGoals total: – 3 Moment to savour: – A starting spot and a key player in the historic FA cup win. Moment to forget: – Being dropped following a COVID-19 breach. As Ayoze Perez assesses his second season as a Leicester player he will likely have mixed feelings. Lifting the FA cup was a triumphant moment in his career and one he played a key role in by intercepting the ball that led to the winning goal. But this season represented a significant drop in minutes from last season to this. In his first season, he amassed 2,520 minutes as he was used in a variety of roles.

