Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Shifting travel guidelines, passport backlog causing issues for travelers

By Sakura Gray
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Despite the Delta variant and COVID cases rising across the country, people are continuing to book vacations into the fall. Testing requirements, stay-at-home orders and quarantine protocols continue to shift as case numbers fluctuate around the world. The guidelines in place on the day you book...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Passport#Wrbl#Covid#The U S State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

US passport delays lead to long lines of would-be travelers

Britt Johnson showed up around midnight to the West Los Angeles Federal Building, hoping to apply for a rushed passport when the office opened at 7 a.m. Johnson, eager to visit a dying relative in Mexico was in line with hundreds of would-be travelers midmorning Thursday when a security guard announced that walk-ins for passport applications would no longer be taken there.
Travelabc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Delta Variant Travel Plans

Just when we started to travel again, booking airline tickets, vegas trips, even cruises, the COVID delta variant started spreading. So what should you do now?. Airports are bustling, hotels are booking up, and travel has returned. But that return to travel normalcy is now threatened. Mask requirements are returning. The US has extended Canadian border restrictions and is urging travelers to avoid travel to Spain, Portugal, and many other countries.
IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Delta Air Lines loosens basic economy rules, extends elite status to 2023

Delta Air Lines is loosening restrictions on basic economy tickets to reduce the deluge of frustrated travelers facing hourslong waits on customer service phone lines. The airline allowed more flexibility for basic economy during the pandemic, but that policy ended earlier this year. Starting Wednesday, however, Delta will temporarily allow changes to basic economy tickets for travel through Dec. 31, 2021, "to help address call wait times as we increase staffing," CEO Ed Bastian wrote in an update to customers. The changes can be made online without paying a change fee. Delta is also extending its elite frequent fliers' Medallion status through Jan. 31, 2023, and their upgrade certificates. SkyMiles credit card holders with unused companion certificates will also see their expiration dates extended to Jan. 31, 2023.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

The Delta variant is surging. Here’s how to still travel safely.

It’s a dangerous gamble to declare that the pandemic is “over” or that travel has “returned.” Of course, there have been encouraging signs the past few months. The EU recently recommended that its member states open their borders to US travelers, domestic travel has rebounded close to 2019 levels, and the country seems to be slowly emerging from the economic, physical, and emotional morass of the pandemic.
LifestyleForbes

U.S. Airlines And Airports Must Treat Travelers Better

Let’s face it: flying conditions are awful. With COVID uncertainly, mask mandates, massive flight cancellations, packed terminals with price-gouging ‘customer service’, expensive, hard-to-find ground transportation and dangerous “unruly passengers” it is a miracle so many people are flying. Airlines and airports need to treat travelers better. It is the right...
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Delta Eliminates Fee for Same-day Flight Changes

Delta Air Lines is making it a bit easier to go with the flow when travel plans change. The airline announced Wednesday that it is eliminating fees on same-day flight changes as well as not charging for those who attempt to fly standby for an alternative flight. "Flexibility has never...
Immigrationwmar2news

Passport processing delays: Backlog extends into late fall

BALTIMORE — Americans traveling outside the country, and in need of a new passport, may have to change their plans. Passport processing is extremely backed up. The State Department’s Passport Services said people who submit new passport applications right now will not get their new passport until well into the fall.
TravelCNBC

Planning to travel? Here’s why you need to insure your next trip

Covid lockdowns last year saw many would-be travelers lose money because they had no travel insurance or the wrong kind. This year, even younger travelers are interested in travel insurance and are increasingly opting for more expensive "cancel for any reason" policies to cover all their bases. International travelers often...
LifestyleSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Unprecedented passport application delays stifle travelers

CHICAGO — As a pandemic newlywed, all Estella Valdez wants to do is join her new husband, family and friends for the Aruba honeymoon they rescheduled for August. But Valdez, 46, can’t relax poolside at a luxury resort, let alone cross a tarmac, until the passport she sent for renewal in April comes back. Of the 12 people traveling, Valdez is the only one stuck without a passport — and is one of the millions nationwide whose new passport applications or renewals are caught in limbo by increasingly lengthy processing delays.
Travelphl17.com

AAA cautions travelers of long wait times with air travel

According to AAA, travel numbers reached 200% higher for Memorial Day and July 4th this year compared to last year. Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic said it’s important to be patient. One thing to consider with air travel is TSA PreCheck. AAA is hosting a number of TSA PreCheck events...
TravelWDTN

AAA: Passport processing delays disrupting travel plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is urging anyone planning or hoping to travel out of the United States this year or next to initiate the passport process now or risk having those plans derailed by the delays. The organization said the U.S. State Department is taking significantly longer to process...
Maryland Statewfmd.com

AAA Urges Marylanders Planning Foreign Travel To Apply Now For Passports

The auto club says it’s taking the State Department longer than usual to process passport applications. Nottingham, Md (KM) If you’re planning to visit a foreign country, AAA Mid-Atlantic urges you to begin applying for a new or renewed passport now. Ragina Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager for the auto club, says there’s been a significant increase in the amount of time it takes the US Department of State to process these applications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy