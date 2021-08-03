Shifting travel guidelines, passport backlog causing issues for travelers

Delta Air Lines is loosening restrictions on basic economy tickets to reduce the deluge of frustrated travelers facing hourslong waits on customer service phone lines. The airline allowed more flexibility for basic economy during the pandemic, but that policy ended earlier this year. Starting Wednesday, however, Delta will temporarily allow changes to basic economy tickets for travel through Dec. 31, 2021, "to help address call wait times as we increase staffing," CEO Ed Bastian wrote in an update to customers. The changes can be made online without paying a change fee. Delta is also extending its elite frequent fliers' Medallion status through Jan. 31, 2023, and their upgrade certificates. SkyMiles credit card holders with unused companion certificates will also see their expiration dates extended to Jan. 31, 2023.