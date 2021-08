If you have ever wanted to live on a farm that was more than just a barn and some fields I may have found you your next place to hang your hat and store your boots. A Hudson Valley farm spanning 14 acres complete with a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom farmhouse has become available just in time for you to bring your family and your family business. 690 New Paltz Road in Highland is the type of property you can live and work on 24-7-365.