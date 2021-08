Team USA currently has 25 gold, 31 silver and 23 bronze for a total of 79 medals in the Tokyo Olympics. Gymnast Simone Biles stepped back out on the floor yesterday to earn a bronze medal on the balance beam after missing most of the olympics and pulling out of the vault, uneven bars and floor exercises as well as the all-around and team competitions due to mental health concerns. With that bronze, Biles earned her seventh career olympic medal and is now tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics.