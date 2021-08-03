Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, Convocation

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / As a new emergent generation of young professionals enters the workforce, many are curious as to how Gen Z individuals will respond to the rapidly changing business world. Generation Z promises to provide an entirely unique perspective than Baby Boomers and Generation X and in order for this to lend itself to positive changes in business and society, it is critical that we recognize the driving factors for this new generation, as well as the challenges that inevitably lie ahead for them.