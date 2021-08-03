Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, Convocation

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, a premier management institute in the country, held its 9th Annual Convocation for the class of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2018-20, and Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) 2019-20, virtually with a total of 250 students successfully graduating in a ceremony graced by Chief Guest, Sanjay Behl, CEOCo-founder, Nextqore Inc, and Chairman, CII National Committee - LeadershipHR.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convocation#Kpmg#Ani Newsvoir#Pgdm#Pgpm#Nextqore Inc#Raymond Lifestyle#Great Lakes Gurgaon#People Labs#Accenture#Kpmg#Wipro#Salesforce#Ctc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
Businessdallassun.com

How Kolkata Startup 'Boitoi' by Roni Mondal

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/SRV Media): In the current era where people are too busy to physically shop, ordering books online has become their preference, as it can be done in the comfort of their own homes. It was halfway through the 2nd Sem of Engineering that the whole...
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Collegesdallassun.com

Lincoln American University collaborates

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/SRV Media): With the ongoing reflection on the world's health infrastructure, experts worldwide have concluded upon the need to increase medically trained staff, especially for developing countries. This is in line with the ambitions of lakhs of young students who want to pursue medical studies...
Tampa, FLdallassun.com

New IT Specialist Joins PPJ Healthcare Enterprise, Inc.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ('the Company'), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems, and Medical Practice Information Management is pleased to announce the hiring of a new information technology partner to assist upgrading its proprietary Automated Biller Software.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Institute of Travel Management poll reveals latest business travel trends and challenges

Business travel managers are seeing a shift in approval processes and use of online bookings tools following a significant increase in demand for UK and US domestic business travel, according to the Institute of Travel Management (ITM) the UK & Ireland’s leading professional association those responsible for their organisation’s business travel requirements.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Soumya Swaminathan cautions people against lowering guard

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6, (ANI): World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Friday cautioned people against lowering their guard against the coronavirus and urged them to strictly follow Covid-appropriate protocols for another six months. The WHO chief scientist said, "I know everybody is tired, everyone...
Economydallassun.com

China promotes credit rating businesses in bond market

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular to promote the development of credit rating businesses in the bond market to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. Credit rating institutions should improve their rating methodology systems, said the circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China,...
Indiadallassun.com

India will always speak in support of peace, says MEA

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): India has always been a voice of reason and a votary of international law and will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday ahead of UN Security Council debate to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week

The Company's Sees Increasing Consumer Demand For Conversion Of Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it expected to deliver and launch another of its self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply within a week.
Career Development & Advicedallassun.com

Guiding the New Generation of Professionals Through Core Values, by Jozef Opdeweegh

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / As a new emergent generation of young professionals enters the workforce, many are curious as to how Gen Z individuals will respond to the rapidly changing business world. Generation Z promises to provide an entirely unique perspective than Baby Boomers and Generation X and in order for this to lend itself to positive changes in business and society, it is critical that we recognize the driving factors for this new generation, as well as the challenges that inevitably lie ahead for them.
Agriculturedallassun.com

There is tremendous potential for export growth: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the stakeholders in the trade and commerce sector to put all their efforts to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the changes in the global supply chain in the post-Covid global world. The Prime Minister,...
Economydallassun.com

GSilver Begins Stockpiling Vein Material at El Cubo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that crews have begun stockpiling mineralised material from its El Cubo mine in anticipation of the recommencement of operations at the El Cubo mill. In addition, the Company has signed a mine development and production agreement with contract mining group MGA to execute contract mining services at El Cubo until December 31, 2022.
Businessdallassun.com

EnviroLeach Completes Name Change to EnviroMetal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (the 'Company' or 'EnviroMetal', formerly EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from 'EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.' to 'EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.'. The Company's common shares began trading on the CSE on August...
San Francisco, CAdallassun.com

Wikisoft Corp. (OTC:WSFT) Announces Effectiveness of S-1

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announced that its Registration Statement on as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on July 30th 2021, as amended, has become effective as of 4:00 pm EST August 5th, 2021.
Indiadallassun.com

Ministry of Textiles to celebrate 7th National Handloom Day

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Textiles will celebrate 7th National Handloom Day on Saturday. On this day, the handloom weaving community is honoured and the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of this country is highlighted. The resolve to protect our handloom heritage and...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Oak View National Bank (OTC PINK:OAKV) reported net income of $215,600 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $673,600 for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 68.0%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.07 compared to $0.23 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Businessdallassun.com

Big win for Amazon in battle with Indian conglomerate

Amazon won a major legal victory in India on Friday as the country's top court blocked a $3.4-billion deal struck by a domestic e-commerce rival. Last year, the rival, Reliance, struck a deal to buy assets belonging to Future Retail, owned by Future Group. The US online titan last year...
Economydallassun.com

Diamcor Receives Approval from the TSX Venture Exchange on Warrant Amendments

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that the repricing of the outstanding warrants and extension of the expiry date detailed in the Company's news release dated June 4, 2021, has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Comments / 0

Community Policy