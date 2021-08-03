Cancel
NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Stand to Benefit as China Warns of a Harsh Crackdown Against Price Gouging of Automobile Chips

By Rohail Saleem
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

NIO (NYSE:NIO), one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world, stands to substantially benefit from the latest policy moves out of China that seek to alleviate the domestic automobile industry's chip-related travails. To wit, the State Administration of Market Supervision in China has now reportedly resolved to...

Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) and Geely said on Monday they would jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korean markets, as the French automaker revives plans for the world's biggest car market after exiting a Chinese venture last year. In China, where over 25 million...
WorldWNMT AM 650

Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China

BEIJING (Reuters) – In late December 2019, managers at Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg realised they might have a serious problem in China, the company’s biggest market and ticket to its electric future. Its flagship Passat sedan had fared badly in an unofficial safety test carried out by an insurance industry...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

China's Regulatory Crackdown Creating Value in Parts of Its Market: Investor

The bottom fishing in China's market has begun. The country's new restrictions on its education and technology companies should come as "par for the course" for emerging market investors, Astoria Portfolio Advisors founder and chief investment officer John Davi told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week. "There's always regulatory risk investing...
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Top Electric Car Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Know

3 Trending EV Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. If you have been keeping up with stock market news this year, you would know about electric car stocks. More commonly, most would refer to these cars as electric vehicles (EVs). Now, the current momentum in this industry is mostly thanks to the overarching environmental issues in our world today. With concerns over global warming and climate change, electric cars would become increasingly relevant. Just this week, news broke of President Biden aiming to announce a new national target for national EV sales. This mainly involves electric cars accounting for half of all new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. As a result, investors could see an opportunity amongst the top electric car stocks in the stock market today.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Li Auto to raise $1.52 bln in Hong Kong listing, sources say

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto is aiming for a price of $HK118 for each share in its Hong Kong dual primary listing, to raise $1.52 billion, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be identified as the...
BusinessInvestorPlace

LCID Stock: How Biden and Batteries Are Lifting Lucid Motors Today

The electric vehicle (EV) industry’s surge to the forefront of investor interest has been a long time coming. Pivoting worldwide to renewably fueled vehicles is a crucial step toward reducing humans’ carbon outputs. And now, the pioneers we have seen in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are being joined by competitors, and they’re rapidly accelerating market innovations. Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) stands to gain from this new focus, especially as the U.S. in particular takes interest in EVs. And after Biden’s new EV plans for the nation, LCID stock stands to win big.
Economyinvesting.com

Is Li Auto Stock a Buy After Reporting Record Vehicle Deliveries in July?

Even though China-based Li Auto (LI) delivered a record number of Li ONEs in July 2021, its shares plunged more than 4% over the past month due to investors’ pessimism surrounding Beijing’s uncertain regulatory measures related to the China ADRs. However, can its fundamentals help it stay afloat amid this uncertain environment? Read on.Chinese EV maker Li Auto Inc. (LI) set an all-time high in monthly deliveries, delivering 8,589 Li ONEs last month. This represents a 251.3% year-over-year increase. The company also garnered much attention, launching the 2021 Li ONE on May 25, 2021, featuring enhanced upgrades, including an improved NEDC range of 1,080 kilometers. However, the stock has lost more than 4% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $31.35.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Kaixin Auto stock soars after disclosing merger talks, ambition to be like Nio, XPeng and Li Auto

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings took flight on massive volume Friday, after the China-based used and new car dealership announced plans to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit. The company said it has been in merger and acquisition talks with "a number of EV manufacturers." The stock shot up 57.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 196.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 366,500 shares. That was enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. Among some China-based EV makers, shares of Nio Inc. dropped 4.3%, XPeng Inc. shed 3.8% and Li Auto Inc. lost 3.4%. "The corporate strategic move has been made in the context of the Chinese government's steady support for accelerated development of EVs and the rapid growth of EV market in China," Kaixin said in a statement. "As a NASDAQ listed company, Kaixin is committed to become another player in the EV business following Li Auto, Nio, and Xpeng." Kaixin shares have tumbled 29.4% year to date, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has shed 12.7% and the S&P 500 has rallied 18.2%.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
IBTimes

Singapore PM Warns US Against Hard Line Toward China

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday warned the United States against aggressively challenging China, saying Washington's increasingly hard-line views could be "very dangerous." He said the United States had moved from an approach of healthy competition with China to the view that America "must win, one way or...
EducationCNBC

China’s harsh education crackdown sends parents and businesses scrambling

Since the central government officially released the so-called "double reduction" policy last month, local authorities in several provinces have ordered private businesses to suspend online and offline tutoring classes. The crackdown is harsher than expected, said Alan Wang, an analyst covering education at Beijing-based asset manager Harvest Fund Management. CNBC...
EconomyBBC

Li Auto: China Tesla rival plans Hong Kong secondary listing

Chinese electric car maker Li Auto has said it plans to raise as much as $1.9bn (£1.4bn) in a secondary listing of its shares in Hong Kong. Shares in the Tesla rival are already traded on the Nasdaq stock market in New York. Li Auto is the latest Chinese company...
Technologygmauthority.com

China To Investigate Possible Microchip Distributor Price Gouging

Demand for microchips is at an all-time high as supplies continue to dwindle worldwide, forcing automakers to cut back on production and reduce the availability of certain features. That includes General Motors, which recently announced continued production downtime at several of its North American facilities. Now, a new report indicates that Chinese regulators are investigating possible price-gouging practices from microchip distributors.

