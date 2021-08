UK band Delta Sleep will follow 2018's Ghost City with a new album, Spring Island, on September 10 via the band's own Sofa Boy Records (pre-order). They recently released lead single "The Detail," and we're now premiering second single "View To A Fill" and its music video. "View To A Fill" combines math rock, indie pop, and emo in a way that sounds kinda like Minus The Bear jamming with The Progress, and they make it feel both nostalgia-inducing and fresh. The video was inspired by Tyler, the Creator, The Wizard of Oz, and The Sound of Music, as the band explains: