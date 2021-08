CHICAGO (CBS) — A third suspect has been taken into custody in the shooting of two Chicago police officers that left one dead, police announced Sunday morning. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of perfect strangers.” A 29-year-old female officer was killed and a male officer was in critical condition Sunday morning. Late Sunday, the...