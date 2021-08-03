Should Jack Grealish stay or go? FFT writers make the case for the Aston Villa captain's next move

Jack Grealish has a big decision to make: Manchester City for £100m or stay with Aston Villa?. It looks as if City's bid is going to be reluctantly accepted - and we all expect Grealish to win honours on Eastlands for years to come. But the choice might not be quite so clear-cut. Grealish is one of the most exciting stars in English football, of course, but Villa is his boyhood club. He's captain there, idolised - and the Midlands side are going places.