A wrong way crash claimed the lives of 2 people on I-15 (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday evening, two people were killed following a wrong way accident on I-15.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the incident took place north of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. Reports indicated that the crash involved a wrong way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15 and Clark County Mile Marker 78. Officials confirmed that two people died as a result of the crash, one of which is a juvenile. Impairment is believed to be involved in the deadly crash. Authorities have not provided any additional details regarding the accident at this time.

The incident remains under active review.

August 3, 2021

Source: news3lv.com

