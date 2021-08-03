Myles Straw gives Cleveland Indians a ‘true center fielder’ at top of lineup

Straw went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs and two steals in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Mariners. Straw's thefts were his 16th and 17th stolen bases of the season, putting him on track to easily eclipse 20. He's always been an active runner in the minors, including a 70-steal season in 2018, but there isn't as big a need of that skill with Houston's powerful lineup. The center fielder had an impressive stretch at the plate leading up to the All-Star break but has struggled since the start of the second half. Straw entered Wednesday's contest batting just .194 (6-for-31) over 11 games.