Myles Straw gives Cleveland Indians a ‘true center fielder’ at top of lineup

 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s too early to anoint Myles Straw as the answer for the Cleveland Indians in center field, but the early returns look good. Straw, leading off and playing center in just his third game for Cleveland since being acquired at the trade deadline from Houston, had two hits Monday and scored twice while making an impressive sliding catch in the ninth inning to preserve the Indians’ 5-2 win against Toronto.

