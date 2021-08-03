Cancel
Simone Biles returns to the Olympics, wins bronze medal on balance beam

By Emily Giambalvo
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO - Years of preparation had led to this summer when, finally, a two-week stretch of Olympic competition gave Simone Biles, the biggest star of her sport, a massive opportunity to shine. She could earn another hefty batch of her sport's most prized medals, with the expectation that many of them would be gold. She hoped to introduce a new, wildly difficult skill into women's gymnastics. She planned to show the world how she somehow managed to become even better than the version of herself that dominated the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.

