Tokyo Olympics Coverage Advisory

OLY-BELARUS-RUNNER: A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games says that authorities “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government. SENT; developing. With OLY-CAS-BELARUS RUNNER: Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya waged and lost a legal fight to run in the 200 meters at the Olympics while she was also seeking a humanitarian visa to leave the Tokyo Games safely. SENT: 400 words.

OLY-HUBBARD'S JOURNEY: Laurel Hubbard never wanted the attention that fell upon her. But as the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics, she is happy she was able to be her authentic self. SENT: 780 words, photos.

OLY-CHINA-MAO PINS: The image of Communist China’s founding leader Mao Zedong has made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY—FAR AWAY FAMILIES: Nearly 12,000 miles from Tokyo and hidden in a ballroom at a posh resort, Team USA family and friends are getting an experience they never would have half a world away. It’s a bittersweet gathering spot for hundreds who couldn’t travel to Japan to support their U.S. athletes. By Mark Long. SENT: 1080 words, photos.

OLY--OLYMPIANS VS CORONAVIRUS: Tokyo Olympians are exercising extraordinary discipline against the coronavirus. They are sealed off in a sanitary bubble that has made competition possible but is also squeezing a lot of fun out of their Olympic experience. But Olympians say they measures are making them feel safe, even in the most close-contact sport of the Games: wrestling. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

OLY-BOX-ELUSIVE WHITTAKER: Benjamin Whittaker knows his style of boxing usually doesn’t work at the highest levels of the amateur sport. A defense-first fighter who doesn’t like to trade punches and who loves to showboat is an extremely unlikely contender for an Olympic gold medal. SENT: 810 words, photos.

OLY-SOC-US WOMEN MOVING ON: The Olympics may be the last major soccer tournament for a few of the biggest stars on the U.S. women’s national team like forward Carli Lloyd. SENT: 680 words, photos. With OLY-SOC-SWEDEN'S KEEPER: Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl is ready to retire — on one condition. The 38-year-old Lindahl says she can finally quit playing for her country if Sweden beats Canada in the Olympic soccer final. SENT: 560 words.

OLY-GLF-WOMEN'S GOLF PREVIEW: Golfers Jessica and Nelly Korda are separated by five years and could pass as twin sisters. They realized one dream by playing on the LPGA Tour and another as teammates in the Solheim Cup. The next step is the Olympics. SENT: 820 words, photos.

OLY-SWM-MARATHON SWIMMING: Marathon swimming at the Tokyo Olympics is as much a test of mental endurance as it is physical conditioning during two hours of racing over a 10-kilometer course. The outcome is often decided by weather and water conditions as well as strategy and a furious sprint to the finish. Organizers moved the start times for the women’s and men’s races up to 6:30 a.m. hoping to beat the heat. SENT: 680 words, photos.

OLY-SPAIN-BLACK ATHLETES: Triple jumper Ana Peleteiro and gymnast Ray Zapata have come out defending their Spanish roots after winning medals for their country at the Tokyo Olympics. Peleteiro says “a lot of people” back home were probably upset that two Black athletes succeeded. SENT: 320 words, photos.

OLY-ISRAEL-MARRIAGE: Olympian Artem Dolgopyat has returned home to a hero’s welcome after winning Israel’s second-ever gold medal and its first in artistic gymnastics. SENT: 590 words, photos.

OLY--BKL-UCONN CONNECTION — It’s hard not to notice the number of former UConn players at the Tokyo Games. There are 10 Huskies at the Tokyo Games, which makes it almost feel like there is one on the floor or the sideline at every women’s basketball at Saitama Super Arena. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SENT EVENT COVERAGE

OLY-GYM-EVENT FINALS: Simone Biles stuck the landing and won a bronze medal. The American gymnastics superstar delivered during the women’s balance beam final. SENT: 770 words, photos.

OLY-ATH-MEN'S 400 HURDLES: Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to crack the old mark by .76. One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype. SENT: 1000 words, photos. With OLY-ATH-GREATEST RACE and OLY-ATH-JACOBS-BOLT.

OLY-BKO-SPAIN-US: Back and forth they went, the reigning Olympic champions from the U.S. on one side, the reigning Basketball World Cup champions from Spain on the other. SENT: 850 words, photos. WITH OLY-BKO-ITALY-FRANCE and OLY-BKO-SLOVENIA-GERMANY.

OLY-WPO-WATER POLO: Amanda Longan made her Olympic debut as the U.S. rolled to a 16-5 victory over Canada in the women’s water polo quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games. SENT: 780 words, photos.

OLY-BVL-AMERICANS ADVANCE: April Ross and Alix Klineman knocked defending gold medalist Laura Ludwig out of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament. SENT: 640 words, photos. WITH OLY-VOL-VOLLEYBALL: The U.S. women’s volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals. SENT: 580 words.

OLY--BBI-BASEBALL: Yuki Yanagita tied it with an RBI grounder off Scott McGough in the ninth inning, Takuya Kai hit a winning single against Edwin Jackson in the 10th and Japan beat the United States 7-6 Monday night to reach the Olympic semifinals. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

OLY-CAN-CANOE SPRINT: Lisa Carrington of New Zealand won two gold medals with a pair of dominant sprint races at Sea Forest Waterway. The first came in the kayak single 200 meters before she partnered with Caitlin Regal to win the double 500 about an hour later. SENT: 600 words, photos.

OLY--CYC-TRACK CYCLING: Germany twice broke the world record on the way to beating Britain for the gold medal in the women’s team pursuit, while the Dutch knocked off the Brits to win the men’s team sprint on a chaotic evening in the Izu Velodrome. SENT: 820 words, photos.

OLY--DIV-DIVING — Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan have given China another 1-2 finish in Olympic diving by claiming gold and silver in men’s 3-meter springboard. SENT: 710 words, photos. With OLY-DIV_TERAUCHI'S MOMENT.

PHOTO GALLERIES

OLY-ATH-IN THE SAND-PHOTO GALLERY: A soft and sandy landing pit awaits the long jumpers and triple jumpers at the Olympic Stadium at the Tokyo Games. SENT: 150 words, photos.

EXPLAINERS

OLY-EXPLAINER-RECORD RIDES: Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected so much speed at the decade-old Izu Velodrome. But why are athletes going so fast? SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-ATH-EXPLAINER-TESTOSTERONE RULES: The complex testosterone regulations in track and field have become an issue again at the Olympics after two teenagers from Namibia qualified for the women’s 200-meter final. The teenagers are banned from competing in other races from the 400-meters to the mile because of their natural hormone levels. SENT: 760 words, photos.

DAILY FIXTURES

— OLYMPICS ROUNDUP — Highlights of the day from the 2000 Summer Games.

— TOKYO OLYMPICS-THE LATEST — Real-time updates and photos from every venue around the 2020 pandemic-delayed Summer Games.

— TOKYO OLYMPICS-WHAT TO WATCH — A guide to key storylines each day. Moves after 1 a.m.

— MEDAL BRIEFS — A roundup of the day’s gold medals.

GRAPHICS

— TOKYO OLYMPICS-MEDAL COUNT — Keep track of who’s ahead in the medal race with our nation-by-nation medal tabulation.

— TOKYO OLYMPICS-MEDAL BRIEFS — A roundup of the day’s medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

