TOKYO — At a scorching-hot National Stadium on Thursday morning, Olympic gold medals hovered over two men as both target and presumption, a prize on the way to a different kind of history. Ryan Crouser, a 330-pound, red-haired obelisk from Boring, Ore., stood on one end of the infield and hurled 16-pound iron balls. Grant Holloway, a hurdler from Chesapeake, Va., with a dancer’s body and arachnid legs, walked to the other end, placed his feet in starting blocks and looked up at 10 high obstacles to leap over.