Keely Hodgkinson claimed silver in Tokyo (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in the women’s 800 metres to claim Team GB’s first podium place on the track at Tokyo 2020.

The 19-year-old finished behind the USA’s Athing Mu and also broke Kelly Holmes’ long-standing national record.

Hodgkinson ran one minute 55.88 seconds to beat Holmes’ record which had stood since 1995.