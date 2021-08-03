Half price bottles of wine for locals at Kassi Beach House

As the people behind some of Tel Aviv’s top hotels, Brown’s mark on Croatia comes by way of a stylish boutique hotel in the historical town of Trogir, west of Split, on the Dalmatian coast. Standing at the edge of the turquoise Adriatic Sea, this sophisticated stay is dotted with eye-catching decor in the form of playful prints, industrial lamps and velvet scalloped chairs. But nothing stands out more than the striking chessboard-print pool running the length of the building – something the hotel happily boasts as the most photographed pool in Croatia. Whether you bring your camera or not, poolside is the place to be, under the white cabanas, cocktail in hand. You won’t go short, either – there are three bars on base as well as a seafood-forward restaurant bringing all the flavours of the Med.