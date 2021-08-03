Menopause the Musical has returned to Harrah’s

The long-running VH1 series Behind the Music is making a return to the airwaves (or at least the Internet) with a new reboot airing exclusively on Paramount+.
Per the streaming service, the new 2021 Behind the Music will feature episodes with both new and legacy artists, who sit down for intimate conversations and interviews to reveal, “The moments they’ll never forget, the stories they’ve never told [and] the secrets they’ve never revealed.”
The first season of the Behind the Music reboot features Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes...
