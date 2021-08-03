Menopause the Musical has returned to Harrah’s

Sara Bareilles won’t be the only Waitress cast member with prior stage-diner experience when the musical reopens on Broadway in September: Producers announced today that Waitress vets Drew Gehling, Eric Anderson, Charity Angel Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett will be back for at least part of the show’s limited engagement. Producers Barry and Fran Weissler previously announced that Bareilles, the actress and the musical’s composer, will take the title role for a limited run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre from September 2 through October 17. The production will continue without Bareilles until January 9, 2022. Exactly how...