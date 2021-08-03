Cancel
‘See you again in 2022’ – Standon Calling organisers celebrate emotional and triumphant festival

By Roisin O'Connor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHy7M_0bGDftAF00

Standon Calling organisers are still on a high after the festival held an emotional and triumphant event last month.

The Hertfordshire-based festival opened its doors after one of the most difficult years for the music industry in living memory, as thousands of guests got to enjoy performances by artists including Bastille, Sister Sledge, The Big Moon and Hot Chip .

As with previous years, The Independent had its own stage, Laundry Meadows, which was headlined by Everything Everything.

Speaking about Standon’s return, festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: “As an independent festival, to say that the past two years have been challenging would be an understatement - but being able to see the joy and celebration in the air as our beloved Standon Calling family returned last weekend was nothing short of incredible. Being able to be together again and revel in incredible new memories was an emotional experience for our team and made all the stress and difficulties worthwhile.”

Take a look at photos by Amy Smirk from the event below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPBBx_0bGDftAF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGJgS_0bGDftAF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKiUW_0bGDftAF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdx5v_0bGDftAF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUNyZ_0bGDftAF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDpL7_0bGDftAF00

“To be able to bring Standon Calling back to life this weekend, despite not being a part of the Government’s Event Research Programme, is something that I will not forget anytime soon - and I hope all who made this festival weekend so special will carry with them the memories of this momentous occasion,” Trenchard said. “Whilst we had to cut the party short [on Sunday due to weather conditions] I want to thank everyone who made this year’s Standon Calling such an unbelievable experience and who stuck with us over the past two years - I can’t wait to see you all once again in 2022”.

