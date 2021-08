Ransomware is a growing threat to individuals and enterprises alike, constituting a major factor in cyber insurance and in the security planning of every organization. Although the game theoretic lens often frames the game as a competition between equals -- a profit maximizing attacker and a loss minimizing defender -- the reality of many situations is that ransomware organizations are not playing a non-cooperative game, they are playing a lottery. The wanton behavior of attackers creates a situation where many victims are hit more than once by ransomware operators, sometimes even by the same group. If defenders wish to combat malware, they must then seek to remove the incentives of it.