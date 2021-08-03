Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

LifeCare empowers seniors to live independently

By Retirement Companies of America
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Farms at Bailey Station is a LifeCare community. So, what does that mean for you?. Peace of mind – about your health, finances and independence. “LifeCare empowers you to live independently and enjoy life, without worrying about your future,” says Mary Cross, director of sales at The Farms. “At LifeCare communities such as The Farms at Bailey Station, caring and compassionate staff will be available to ensure your happiness and well-being, and to provide health care, should you need it. You will be cared for by people you know – trained professionals who are familiar with your needs – all while remaining close to loved ones and friends.”

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Community Health#Health Care Services#Nursing Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
Williamson Source

Four Types of Care that Allow Seniors to Age at Home

For most of our nation’s seniors, the thought of needing to move into a nursing home or assisted living facility is an unpleasant one. Who can blame them? The comfort and familiarity of home allows them the independence to decide for themselves when to fall asleep, what they want to eat, and the activities they wish to engage in. Thankfully, aging at home is a viable option for many seniors due to the variety of available home care services. Below are four different types of care and support that can be provided right in a senior’s home.
Health ServicesLockport Union-Sun

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The future of senior living

Choice, control, connections and convenience. Not surprisingly, these are the top desires of older adults, based on a recent survey. Mather LifeWays Institute on Aging derived 10 top senior living trends after surveying 600 senior living organizations, representing more than 1,000 communities in 15 states. This survey indicates that catering to the personal needs and interests of people by offering options beyond the basics, and including more comprehensive provision for in-home care, is a trend that is advised for the future.
Bridgton, MESun-Journal

Woodlands Senior Living building memory care facility in Bridgton

BRIDGTON — Woodlands Senior Living has received approval for a new memory care facility on North High Street in Bridgton and moving ahead with plans for construction. The Bridgton Planning Board met earlier in July and offered tentative approval for the facility, which will be a 48-bed facility for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory impairments.
Mental Healthrecord-courier.com

Coleman rebranding to better reflect health care it provides

In an effort to better reflect the care it provides, Coleman Professional Services is rebranding itself as Coleman Health Services. "It is a confusing name because it doesn’t say what we do," Kathy Myers, director of communications and advocacy, said of the Coleman Professional Services name. "We are professional, yes, but we provide healthcare. That’s really the reason for changing it, to make our brand less confusing."
Livingston, NJjerseysbest.com

Spring Hills delivers a personalized experience in senior living

Exceptional staff members, exciting programming, concierge service and an above-and-beyond attitude make all the difference at Spring Hills Senior Communities in New Jersey. According to a broad range of consumer studies, the vast majority of individuals want and positively respond to personalized service — a unique one-on-one experience that makes each of us feel seen, heard and valued.
Anoka, MNhometownsource.com

Affordable senior living planned next to Homestead at Anoka

A three-story affordable senior living apartment complex will soon go up at the northwest corner of Grant Street and Fifth Avenue in Anoka. The planned 80-unit independent living building will provide housing for residents ages 55 and up and will be the third phase of a senior care campus built and run by the nonprofit Volunteers of America.
Dementiathewesleycommunity.org

Top 5 Ways to Know You’re Ready for a Move to Senior Living

Deciding whether it’s time to move to senior living is never easy. For seniors, it can be scary to upend their life and move to a new, unfamiliar place. They also may find the idea of someone coming into their home as a caregiver an intrusive option. Your loved one...
Victor, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Couple create a new type of assisted living home for seniors

Poole Senior Living has been opened in Victor for seniors in need of assisted living with a different model than the typical assisted living facility. Alyssa Pooley and her husband began the facility after she experienced her grandfather being in a bigger facility that was unable to give him the attention she felt he needed.
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Officials cut ribbon at Talamore Senior Living

City, Great Lakes Management and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors joined Talamore Senior Living staffers in cutting the ribbon July 29 to the new 142-unit continuum of care senior facility located at 274 N. City Station Drive as part of the Grand on Main development. “We couldn’t be more...
Asheville, NCaveryjournal.com

Vaya Health awarded new ‘whole-person’ health plan by NCDHHS

ASHEVILLE – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on July 26 selected Vaya Health to operate a health care plan for North Carolina residents with mental health needs, substance use disorders or an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD). The Vaya Health Behavioral Health I/DD Tailored Plan is expected...
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: We need access to good health care

Private (commercial) insurance is bad for your health care. Since ancient times, people have devised programs to share the burdens of unpredictable hardship. These programs became known as insurance, an agreement among members of a group to contribute money to a fund that compensates the few unlucky ones who experience hardship.
Libby, MTDaily Inter Lake

Senior living complex to be built in Libby

The American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation on Monday announced plans to build a senior retirement home in Libby that will be operated by Immanuel Lutheran Communities. Cedar Meadows will be built on Educational Way and will include one- and two-bedroom apartments. It will offer independent living, assisted living and memory-care units and services. Residents will have access to amenities such as a restaurant-style dining service, an exercise room and various activities.
Public Healthcamaspostrecord.com

PeaceHealth, Kaiser Permanente will require COVID-19 vaccinations for caregivers

PeaceHealth will require all of its caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit a medical exemption, beginning Aug. 31. Unvaccinated individuals will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing, as well as additional masking, potential reassignment to non-patient care settings and other safety protocols. The policy will apply to all caregivers, including providers, students, contractors, vendors and volunteers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy