LifeCare empowers seniors to live independently

The Farms at Bailey Station is a LifeCare community. So, what does that mean for you?. Peace of mind – about your health, finances and independence. “LifeCare empowers you to live independently and enjoy life, without worrying about your future,” says Mary Cross, director of sales at The Farms. “At LifeCare communities such as The Farms at Bailey Station, caring and compassionate staff will be available to ensure your happiness and well-being, and to provide health care, should you need it. You will be cared for by people you know – trained professionals who are familiar with your needs – all while remaining close to loved ones and friends.”