Gutwein invites public to upcoming redistricting meetings

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Committee is hosting statewide informational public hearings this week, regarding the redrawing of Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts. A listening session will be held in Bisbee for Cochise County citizens to tune in and learn more about the IRC and voting districts. Public comments and input are requested to help inform the drawing of new district boundaries. Arizonans are encouraged to attend one of these important hearings to ensure their voices are heard. You may reference the media alert attached for more details. Listening Session Details: • Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021 • Location: Cochise County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 1415 Melody Lane, Bldg G. Bisbee, AZ 85603 • Time: 5:00pm (MST)