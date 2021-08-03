Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gutwein invites public to upcoming redistricting meetings

By Staff Report
Newsbug.info
 3 days ago

State Reps. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) invite constituents to weigh in on Indiana's redistricting process during upcoming public meetings. . "It's essential Hoosiers are given the opportunity to learn more and express their thoughts about the redistricting process," Gutwein said. "These upcoming meetings provide another way for the public to get involved, and I encourage them to attend." 

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Senate#State House#The House Chamber#The Indiana Statehouse#Iga In Gov#Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Georgia Statewtoc.com

Redistricting committee hosting public hearings across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every 10 years we participate in the U.S. Census to get a better understanding of the current population. Now that the Census collection is completed, the process of redrawing voting districts across the state begins. The redistricting process only happens once a decade and is crucial...
Florence, SCFlorence News Journal

WILLIAMS COLUMN:Public hearings planned for redistricting

Redistricting is a process that governments use to draw political district boundaries. It affects local, state, and national elections, including Congress, state legislatures, city councils, school boards, and more. How and where districts are drawn can shape our communities’ ability to elect the representatives of their choice. These districts are...
Glynn County, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

Redistricting meeting at college draws crowd

A majority of people who spoke at a joint reapportionment and redistricting meeting Monday at College of Coastal Georgia made a simple request to the committee responsible for drawing new voting district lines. They asked for transparency in the process of drawing the new lines. State Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon,...
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

More details released on public redistricting hearings

INDIANAPOLIS—More information has become available about the upcoming public redistricting meetings scheduled to take place later this week, including how citizens can participate. “The public will be asked to sign up at the meeting if they plan to comment,” said House Speaker Todd Huston. “Any COVID-19 safety protocols of the...
Indiana Statewamwamfm.com

Hoosier lawmakers to get public feedback on redistricting

Hoosier lawmakers are holding meetings to get the public’s feedback on redistricting. Indiana redraws its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana Senate every ten years. State legislators will work on the process in September. Public meetings will be held across the state...
Politicsaz.gov

Arizona Independent Redistricting Public Hearing

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Committee is hosting statewide informational public hearings this week, regarding the redrawing of Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts. A listening session will be held in Bisbee for Cochise County citizens to tune in and learn more about the IRC and voting districts. Public comments and input are requested to help inform the drawing of new district boundaries. Arizonans are encouraged to attend one of these important hearings to ensure their voices are heard. You may reference the media alert attached for more details. Listening Session Details: • Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021 • Location: Cochise County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 1415 Melody Lane, Bldg G. Bisbee, AZ 85603 • Time: 5:00pm (MST)
Lebanon, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Upcoming meetings

The Whitestown Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive. Among the items on the agenda include a zoning amendment for 73.5 acres from agriculture to light industrial to allow for warehouse use; and a development plan to allow more than 400 residential units within 10 buildings on 27.4 acres on the south side of New Hope Boulevard and the northwest side of the proposed Hemlock Drive extension to Perry Worth Road.
Uniontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Public hearing scheduled in Uniontown for input on redistricting plan

The House State Government Committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown to get input on redrawing the boundaries of the state’s congressional districts. “Redistricting is necessary to provide fair and equal representation for all Pennsylvanians and to...
Arkansas Statekuaf.com

Arkansas Lawmakers Decline To Repeal Public Health Emergency

The public health emergency recently re-declared by Gov. Asa Hutchinson will continue after state legislators decided not to repeal it. Members of the Arkansas Legislature ultimately took no action Tuesday to rescind the state of emergency the governor declared late last month in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Politicsmainstreet-nashville.com

Civic groups expect increased public input on redistricting

Tennessee’s 95 counties are expected to undergo redistricting once they’ve received 2020 census county-level population data this fall, and civic groups across the state say public interest in the redistricting process is increasing. Yurij Rudensky, redistricting counsel for the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said state lawmakers...
Savannah, GASavannah Tribune

Local Organizations Spotlight Disparities In Upcoming Redistricting Hearings

Savannah-area advocates and community groups are concerned that the Brunswick redistricting hearing leaves out community members from other parts of coastal Georgia, especially rapidly diversifying cities like Savannah. Last Monday, July 26th, Savannah residents caravanned to the Brunswick redistricting hearing. “Our communities have been historically excluded from political and economic...
U.S. Politicscarolinajournal.com

Redistricting process to focus first on criteria, hearings

The N.C. General Assembly’s election mapmakers will spend the next week debating and adopting criteria for this year’s redistricting process. The process will produce new maps for 2022 elections to the state House and Senate, along with North Carolina’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives. As early as this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy