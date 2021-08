Hotel was a vision of late Madison Mayor Damon Welch. In 2012 when former Mayor Damon Welch was elected he had one vision in mind and that was to have another hotel down on the riverfront for guest to use during the Madison Regatta and other events in the downtown area. On last Thursday that vision became a reality as the Fairfield Inn by Marriott offically opened its doors. The old Cotton Mill in which the hotel was built sat vacant for many years and was in decay from not being used for many years. But things started to coming together for the hotel when Madison won the Stellar Community Award and was able to take on a project of this magnitude. An investment group was formed and they had a vision along with local city officials a groundbreaking was set for 2019 just 3 days before the groundbreaking ceremony Mayor Damon Welch tragically died, but his vision was still on course to become a reality. Current Mayor Bob Courtney was 100% behind the project,construction was delayed for a few months at the beginning of last year but the hotel took shape and the Old Cotton Mill took shape for this 85 bed hotel that sits on the waterfront in downtown Madison.