Throwback champ Iglesias wins his 2nd boxing gold for Cuba

TOKYO (AP) — Roniel Iglesias claimed his second Olympic gold and his third overall medal with a victory in the welterweight division in Tokyo. The Cuban star added the medal to his bronze from Beijing in 2008 and his gold from London in 2012. He lost in the quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and subsequently went through significant injury problems, but Iglesias said his focus never wavered. Eleven days before his 33rd birthday, Iglesias became the seventh boxer in Olympic history to win gold in two weight classes. He even joined Félix Savón, Teófilo Stevenson and Lázaro Álvarez as the only three-time boxing medalists in Cuba's decorated history.