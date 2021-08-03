Monterey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
