Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillar, AR

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Tillar

Posted by 
Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 5 days ago

(TILLAR, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tillar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tillar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bGDaf1600

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 6

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar, AR
29
Followers
252
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tillar, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Shalimar, FLPosted by
Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Shalimar — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SHALIMAR, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shalimar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy