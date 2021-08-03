Weather Forecast For Eureka

EUREKA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



