Weather Forecast For Neah Bay
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of rain showers then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0