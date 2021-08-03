Daily Weather Forecast For Medway

MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 5 Chance of Light Rain High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 6 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



