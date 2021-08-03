Daily Weather Forecast For Medway
MEDWAY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of Light Rain
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
