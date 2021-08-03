4-Day Weather Forecast For Chama
CHAMA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
