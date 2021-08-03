Daily Weather Forecast For San Luis
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
