Daily Weather Forecast For San Luis

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 6 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



