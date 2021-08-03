Daily Weather Forecast For La Crosse

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



