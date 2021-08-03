Daily Weather Forecast For La Crosse
LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
