Chambers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, August 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 18 mph



