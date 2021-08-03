Chambers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
