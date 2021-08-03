Cancel
Howard, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Howard

Howard Journal
Howard Journal
 5 days ago

(HOWARD, SD) A sunny Tuesday is here for Howard, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Howard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bGDaUFz00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Howard Journal

Howard Journal

Howard, SD
With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

