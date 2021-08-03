4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Coulee
GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 5
Haze
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
