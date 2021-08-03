Cancel
Maxwell, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Maxwell

Posted by 
Maxwell Journal
Maxwell Journal
 5 days ago

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bGDaQj500

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell, CA
ABOUT

With Maxwell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

