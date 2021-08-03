Daily Weather Forecast For Maxwell
MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
