Springdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze
- High 98 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 5
Haze
- High 96 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
