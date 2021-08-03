Springdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Areas Of Smoke High 96 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Haze High 98 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 5 Haze High 96 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of Rain Showers High 82 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.