Geneva Weather Forecast
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
