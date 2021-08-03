4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
