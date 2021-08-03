4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of Rain Showers High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.