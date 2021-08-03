Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry
NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0