Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry

NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 5 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



