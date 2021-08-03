Weather Forecast For Pampa
PAMPA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
