4-Day Weather Forecast For De Soto
DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0