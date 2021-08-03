Cancel
Yazoo City, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Yazoo City

Posted by 
Yazoo City Voice
 5 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) A sunny Tuesday is here for Yazoo City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yazoo City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bGDZs8Q00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, August 6

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City, MS
