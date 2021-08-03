Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne Daily Weather Forecast

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 5 days ago

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bGDZkJq00

  • Tuesday, August 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 6

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

