Fort Payne Daily Weather Forecast
FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0