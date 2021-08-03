Douglas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DOUGLAS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
