Douglas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DOUGLAS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.