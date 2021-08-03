Daily Weather Forecast For Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.