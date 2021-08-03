Pendleton Daily Weather Forecast
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 103 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze
- High 101 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0