Altus Weather Forecast

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 3 Haze High 88 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



