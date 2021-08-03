Altus Weather Forecast
ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0