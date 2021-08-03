Backsliding in fight against COVID: Masks required for many Californians

Brandon Styles and Will Adams, from right, work out with masks on at Fitness SF in Oakland on August 2, 2021. Bay Area health officers have announced a Bay Area-wide indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status. Photo by Jane Tyska, Bay Area News Group

Less than three months after Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his “California Roars Back” campaign-budget slogan, it already feels outdated.

Seven Bay Area counties on Monday mandated masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, following in the footsteps of Los Angeles, Sacramento and Yolo counties. Around 50% of California’s population is now living under the same mask rules that the state lifted just a little more than a month ago — a significant indication that California is backsliding in its fight against COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold. On Monday, the statewide seven-day test positivity rate hit 6.7% — a figure not seen since February.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer: “The hope that we’d be able to achieve herd immunity is unfortunately not really feasible at this point.”

The grim outlook buttresses comments from other public health officials who have warned that state leaders will have to chart a long-term response to a virus that “will be with us chronically.” Yet another challenge: cutting through the highly politicized discourse surrounding masks and vaccines.

On Sunday, Modesto City Schools sent a letter to state health officials asking them to allow local districts to set their own mask rules — a move seconded Monday by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. In West Oakland, irate customers at a market with an indoor mask mandate took matters into their own hands: One threw a watermelon at an employee, another chucked a full can of soda at the general manager and another hurled a bag of groceries at a cashier.

Equally polarizing: vaccine mandates. Unlike the UC and CSU, California’s massive community college system says it doesn’t have the authority to mandate vaccination for students, faculty and staff who spend time on campus, Emma Hall and Matthew Reagan report for CalMatters’ College Journalism Network. Instead, most of the 73 community college districts are offering money, free textbooks and other prizes to students who get the shot.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Permanente on Monday announced it will require all employees and physicians to be vaccinated. Federal data shows that nearly 25% of California’s hospital workers remain unvaccinated — a gap Gov. Gavin Newsom is attempting to close by requiring health care workers and state employees to choose between getting the shot or undergoing a strict testing regimen.

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Sunday, California had 3,873,771 confirmed cases (+0.9% from previous day) and 64,085 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data.

California has administered 44,102,921 vaccine doses, and 62.9% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Plus: CalMatters regularly updates this pandemic timeline tracking the state’s daily actions. We’re also tracking the state’s coronavirus hospitalizations by county and lawsuits against COVID-19 restrictions.

A Message from our Sponsor

Other stories you should know

1. Recall roundup

Tag, a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear, pads around the parking lot while recall candidate John Cox holds a campaign event at Miller Regional Park in Sacramento on May 4, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters

With only six weeks to go before Californians decide whether to recall Newsom, this week is a big one in Recall Land. Here’s a look at some key milestones:

Meanwhile, the pastor of a Rocklin megachurch urged attendees during a Sunday sermon to vote to recall Newsom — a potential violation of federal law, the Sacramento Bee reports.

2. Chinatown hit with disability lawsuits

Image via iStock

First, San Francisco’s Chinatown was hit with a deluge of anti-Asian violence. Now, the community is facing a rash of lawsuits that allege some of its businesses failed to comply with federal law ensuring people with disabilities have equal access to public transportation and facilities. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who plans to investigate the lawsuits and the firms leading them, told the San Francisco Chronicle that many “are focused far more on enriching plaintiffs’ lawyers than they are on vindicating disability rights.” But many disability advocates point out the federal government didn’t create an agency to enforce the disability rights law — effectively leaving the task to law firms like Potter Handy in San Diego, which has filed more than 1,500 suits in California this year.

Dennis Price, a Potter Handy attorney : “It is a shame to see DA Boudin, who was elected as progressive, turn his back on civil rights enforcement and engage in this one-sided sensationalism.”

“It is a shame to see DA Boudin, who was elected as progressive, turn his back on civil rights enforcement and engage in this one-sided sensationalism.” Jaynry Mak, co-owner of Dim Sum Corner, which was recently hit with a disability lawsuit: “Prior to the pandemic we had about 200 storefronts on Grant Avenue, and now only 40 are open. To be hit with these fraudulent, frivolous lawsuits is another challenge for our community (as we) try to get back on our feet.”

3. California chipmunks catch plague

Image via iStock

It’s a … strange time in California. Not only are birds dropping dead from West Nile virus, but a group of chipmunks also recently tested positive for plague — forcing officials to close portions of Lake Tahoe’s south shore through Friday. Meanwhile, as California stares down a possible pork shortage, a nationwide chlorine shortage has shut down many San Diego County pools, blocking families from escaping the summer heat. Reasons for the shortfall? Hurricane Laura, which destroyed a major chlorine manufacturer in Louisiana last year; higher temperatures, which cause chlorine to burn off faster; and, oh yeah, a global pandemic.

Roger Miller, director of San Diego’s Recreation and Golf Services: “Of course, there’s chlorine and bleach. Bleach products were being used by people that wanted to sanitize surfaces. So, there’s just been a tremendous amount of demand.”

Support CalMatters

We are dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Thank you!

A Message from our Sponsor

CalMatters commentary

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Here’s why Newsom is sometimes his own worst enemy.

Smaller classes better serve students: Critics of teachers’ unions oppose their plans to use stimulus funds to hire more educators — but that’s the only way to achieve smaller class sizes, argues Glenn Sacks, a United Teachers Los Angeles representative.

California must change how it cares for its land: The Lake Tahoe Basin is seeing the effects of climate change — less snow, more rain and more intense wildfires — much sooner than expected, writes Jane Freeman of the California Tahoe Conservancy.

Other things worth your time

COVID hits 23 in California schools, days after reopening. // Associated Press

University of California blasts Caitlin Flanagan’s Atlantic story on admissions. // Washington Post Opinion

How Los Angeles finally cleared most Venice Beach homeless camps. // Los Angeles Times

LAPD taking fewer people into custody. // Crosstown

Traffic congestion is making a comeback in the Bay Area, but in a strange new way. // San Francisco Chronicle

Power shutoffs should be last resort, state regulators warn. // Associated Press

Can reviving beach dunes help California with sea level rise? // Los Angeles Times

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as federally endangered. // Associated Press

See you tomorrow.

Tips, insight or feedback? Email emily@calmatters.org.

Follow me on Twitter: @emily_hoeven

Subscribe to CalMatters newsletters here.

Follow CalMatters on Facebook and Twitter.

CalMatters is now available in Spanish on Twitter, Facebook and RSS.