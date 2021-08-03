Sunnyside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 3
Haze
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 4
Haze
- High 101 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 5
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 6
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
